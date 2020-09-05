New Delhi: Holding India responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh, the Chinese government on Friday said that it will not lose ‘an inch of its territory’. The statement comes hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghi on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow. Notably, Wei Fenghe, Chinese Defence Minister had requested for a meeting with Rajnath, the first of its kind since the tensions escalated in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - India-China Border Stand-off: 'Very Nasty Situation, Would Love to Help', Says Trump

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Tensions escalated in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

Earlier in the day, US president Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at a White House news conference, asserted that it has been very nasty situation and ‘we stand ready to help with respect to China and India’. Furthermore, he reiterated that he is talking to both New Delhi and Beijing about the ongoing situation.

“If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that”, asserted the US president. When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.