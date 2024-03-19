Lady Rose Hanbury Breaks Silence Amid ‘Affair Rumours’ With Prince William And Kate Middleton ‘Disappearance’

Amid the ongoing reports of Prince William's rumoured affair with Lady Rose Hanbury and Princess Kate Middleton's disappearance, Lady Rose Hanbury has given her first statement...

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Lady Rose Hanbury

New Delhi: The UK Royal Family has been in the news for quite some days, but not for some good reason. Amid the surprising ‘disappearance’ of Prince William’s wife and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and rumours of a troubled marriage, there are reports suggesting that the next-in-line to be King, Prince William is ‘dating’ Lady Rose Hanbury. While the Royal Family has maintained silence on these reports of them dating, in a first, Lady Rose Hanbury has broken the silence and given her first statement, addressing these rumours. What does Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury has to say and who is she, read to know everything in detail…

Lady Rose Hanbury First Statement On Rumoured Affair With Prince William

As mentioned earlier, Lady Rose Hanbury, who has lately been in the news for allegedly being Prince William’s ‘girlfriend’, has finally broken her silence on the reports. Lady Rose Hanbury, though not directly, has said that these reports of her dating Prince William are untrue. In a statement through her lawyers, Lady Rose Sarah Hanbury has said that rumours of her affair with Kate Middleton’s husband, Prince William ‘are completely false’.

