New Delhi: The Lahore High Court on Saturday granted permission to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks without signing an indemnity bond. The High Court has, however, instructed the former Pakistan Prime Minister and his brother Shehbaz Sharif to submit a written undertaking in regards to the travel.

During the hearing on Friday, Lahore HC had called Sharif’s plea admissible regarding the removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL) on a conditional basis. Former PM Nawaz Sharif has been allowed a ‘one-time permission’ for foreign travel under the condition that he deposited surety bonds worth Rs 7 to 7.5 billion.

“We can take an undertaking in writing from the Nawaz and Shehbaz. The federal government can also see it. This undertaking will be given in court. If the undertaking is violated then we have the contempt of court law,” the court stated.

The development in today’s hearing comes after Pakistan Prime Imran Khan said that he holds ‘no grudge’ against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief as his health was more important than politics.

Khan had stated that the government had no issues in the Sharif family approaching HC instead of furnishing an indemnity bond for the removal of the former premier’s name from ECL.

Nawaz Sharif had scheduled to leave for the United Kingdom on Sunday for medical treatment after suffering from the issue of platelets level. Sharif had been granted bail for eight weeks by the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases on humanitarian grounds to seek treatment for his ill health.