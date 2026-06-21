‘Aint getting bit by that’: LAPD releases video footage showing US cops shooting pet after 911 call

The LAPD has released bodycam footage of an incident earlier this month in which an officer shot a dog while carrying out a welfare check at an apartment complex.

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LAPD cop shot a pet dog in a bodycam. Screengrab/LAPD YouTube

A newly released LAPD bodycam video shows an officer fatally shooting a pet dog during a response to a distress call at an apartment complex. Police were dispatched on June 13 after a woman reported that her neighbour had been repeatedly screaming “Oh my God” for around 20 minutes.

“It’s like something really bad happened. I was wondering if someone could do a wellness check on them,” she asked. Two officers were then dispatched to her address, and she showed them the “screaming” woman’s apartment.

What led to the attack?

Following this, the woman, later identified as Marie Marseille, told officers she had been celebrating the New York Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years with her dog when the incident occurred. According to reports, Marseille’s dog, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever-Saint Bernard-Poodle crossbreed, started barking as officers engaged her in conversation.

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Footage released by police on June 20 captures officers asking Marseille to hold onto her dog, which was sporting a New York Knicks jersey. She apologises and grabs the dog, Jameson, and shuts the door. “F**k,” one of the officers who was later seen shooting at the dog says.

“I ain’t getting bit by that, bro,” he adds. “That’s a big a** dog,” the other officer says. Moments later, the woman reopens the door. As she stood at the doorway, the officers ask her if the dog was “put away”. To this the woman responds, “He Is not aggressive.”

Police said the dog, which weighed about 48 kg and stood 33 inches high, emerged once again during the interaction and started barking. Moments later, it rushed out of the apartment and ran toward an officer. The officer attempted to retreat through the lobby before opening fire, reportedly firing at least four rounds.

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“No, no, nooooo,” the woman was heard shouting in disbelief. She later clarified in an interview that she was shouting out of excitement and celebration, not screaming.

Incredibly tragic

Following widespread backlash on social media, the LAPD released a statement on June 18 calling the shooting “incredibly tragic”. Chief Jim McDonnell said the department understood the profound loss involved, noting that dogs often hold a special place in people’s lives as companions and members of the family.

“There is no incident more serious than when an officer fires a service weapon,” he added. McDonnell said that the LAPD officers face “unknown dangers on a daily basis, but he expected them to exercise sound judgment, restraint, and respect for life whenever possible”.

“That expectation is reflected in our training, policies, and specific guidance on encounters with dogs. All those factors will be carefully reviewed as part of this investigation,” he added.