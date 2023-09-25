Largest Hindu Temple In US All Set To Open For Devotees Next Month | See Visuals

The 183-acre temple took nearly 12 years to be built and its construction involved over 12,500 volunteers from across the US.

New Delhi: The largest Hindu temple in the United States, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, will be formally inaugurated in New Jersey on October 8th. Situated 90 meters south of Times Square, this 183-acre temple took nearly 12 years to build. Over 12,500 volunteers from across the US participated in its construction.

Situated in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, this temple is possibly the second-largest in the world, surpassed only by Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage site that spans 500 acres. For reference, the Akshardham temple in Delhi covers 100 acres.

#WATCH | Robbinsville, New Jersey: One of the largest hand-carved Hindu temples is to be inaugurated on October 5. pic.twitter.com/sfagBOAMP1 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023



The Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in the United States has been meticulously designed in accordance with ancient Indian culture. It boasts a remarkable collection of over 10,000 statues and intricate carvings, depicting Indian musical instruments and dance forms.

In addition to the main shrine, the temple features 12 sub-shrines, nine shikhars (spire-like structures), and nine pyramidal shikhars. An architectural marvel, it boasts the largest elliptical dome in traditional stone architecture.

The construction of this magnificent temple required nearly two million cubic feet of stone, including limestone, granite, pink sandstone, and marble. These stones were sourced from various parts of the world, including India, Turkey, Greece, Italy, and China.

A remarkable feature of the temple is a traditional Indian stepwell known as the ‘Brahma Kund,’ which contains water from over 300 water bodies across the globe.

This awe-inspiring temple is set to open its doors to visitors on October 18.

