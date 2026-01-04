Home

Experts believe this indicates that the terrorist threat is no longer limited to land borders.

(Representational image: pixabay)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is continuously conducting operations to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Strict action is also being taken against those who aid and abet terrorists. Meanwhile, a major revelation has come to light. It is being reported that Lashkar-e-Taiba is activating a water terror network in Pakistan.

Comprehensive And Organized Water Terror Capability

An intelligence report has revealed that the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliate JKUM have begun developing a comprehensive and organized water terror capability across the country. According to the report, this network is being specifically prepared for infiltration and maritime terrorist attacks.

Camps Operating In PoK

According to intelligence sources, Lashkar now possesses more trained scuba divers and professional swimmers than any other terrorist organization in Asia. Water-based training camps are being continuously operated in several major cities of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fake Water Rescue And Relief Operations

The report states that swimming and underwater courses are being openly conducted under the guise of fake water rescue and relief operations to evade the scrutiny of security agencies. Speedboats, state-of-the-art and expensive scuba equipment are being used without any restrictions at these training sites.

Use Of Rivers, Canals, And Lakes

The terrorist organization is extensively using large swimming pools, rivers, canals, lakes, and coastal areas for training. Videos have surfaced showing the presence of notorious Lashkar/JKUM commanders Rizwan Haneez and Amir Zia, further highlighting the seriousness of this activity.

What Is The Objective?

Intelligence agencies assess that this is not a humanitarian or rescue operation, but rather direct combat preparation aimed at infiltration through maritime routes and carrying out major attacks in the future. Experts believe this indicates that the terrorist threat is no longer limited to land borders, but is rapidly spreading to the water and maritime fronts as well. This revelation poses a major challenge for Indian security agencies.

