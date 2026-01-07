Is Pakistan planning another Pahalgam-like attack? Hamas leader meets Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, video shows...

Home

Islamabad: In a concerning development, Hamas leaders have reportedly held a meeting with commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan recently. Notably, the Pahalgam terror attack happened just months after Hamas leaders had earlier participated in a gathering of Pakistani militant groups. Hamas is a Palestinian militant organization, which Israel has been trying to eliminate by carrying out bombardments in Gaza for more than nearly two years.

A video of this meeting between Hamas and Pakistani terrorists has now also surfaced. In the video, Hamas senior commander Naji Zaheer can be seen meeting LeT commander Rashid Ali Sandhu during an event of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) in Gujranwala, Pakistan.

This organization is considered the political front of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

It is important to note that the exact date of this meeting has not yet been confirmed. The video shows Zaheer and Sandhu present on the same stage. According to an NDTV report, Zaheer attended the PMML event in Gujranwala as the chief guest, while Sandhu is a leader of PMML.

