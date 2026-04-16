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Lashkar terrorist and founding member Amir Hamza, close to Hafiz Saeed, shot in Lahore, condition critical

Lashkar terrorist and founding member Amir Hamza, close to Hafiz Saeed, shot in Lahore, condition critical

Amir Hamza is one of the founders of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which operates in Pakistan. He has long been considered a powerful figure within the group and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed.

Lashkar terrorist and founding member Amir Hamza, close to Hafiz Saeed, shot in Lahore, condition critical

Aamir Hamza, one of the founding members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been attacked in Pakistan. Aamir was shot by unknown gunmen in Lahore. He has been admitted to the hospital after the attack. His condition is currently said to be critical. Hamza is a designated terrorist by the United States Treasury. There have been frequent attacks on members of terrorist organizations active in Pakistan in the past few months.

Some unknown assailants opened fire on Aamir Hamza outside the office of a news channel in Lahore. Aamir reportedly received multiple bullet injuries in this attack. He was admitted to a nearby hospital immediately after the attack. No official statement has yet been issued by the hospital regarding Aamir’s condition.

Hamza has been active for a long time

Amir Hamza is considered a veteran commander of the Afghan Mujahideen. He is known among his followers for his combat skills as well as for writing numerous books. He was long considered a close associate of Hafiz Saeed. Within Lashkar, Amir Hamza’s work involved raising funds, recruiting new recruits, and negotiating deals with other parties. It is claimed in Pakistan that he has not been active in Lashkar for several years. In 2018, Hamza distanced himself from Lashkar following allegations of financial irregularities at the Lashkar-affiliated Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation. Hamza subsequently formed a separate faction called Jaish-e-Mankafa. He is believed to have maintained close contact with Saeed.

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Role in attacks in India

Hafiz Saeed is India’s most wanted terrorist. Lashkar has been accused of involvement in terrorist attacks in India. Amir Hamza is also believed to be involved in several terrorist activities, including several attacks in India. Pakistani officials have remained silent following the attack on Amir.

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