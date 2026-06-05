Last lunar eclipse of 2026: When will it occur? Will it be visible in India? Read here

It will be visible from Africa, Europe, Scandinavia, Iceland, parts of Greenland, as well as Antarctica and most of the Americas.

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New Delhi: The year 2026 has become truly unique for astronomers and enthusiasts of celestial events as two eclipses have already occurred, while two are yet to occur this year. Two of these—one solar and one lunar—have already taken place in March. Now, Earth is preparing for a double eclipse event in August, featuring both solar and lunar eclipses. Here, we will focus on the year’s second and final lunar eclipse, which promises to be a remarkable event.

Also Read: Longest solar eclipse of the century, after 1991, will last for more than 6 minutes; find out where it will be best visible

Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse is scheduled for August 27–28. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth, while moving along its orbit, positions itself between the Sun and the Moon. During this event, the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow and appears dim. This rare celestial alignment is known as a lunar eclipse. Notably, a lunar eclipse always occurs on a full moon night.

Will The Partial Lunar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

The lunar eclipse occurring on the night of August 27–28 will be visible across a large part of the globe. It will be visible from Africa, Europe, Scandinavia, Iceland, parts of Greenland, as well as Antarctica and most of the Americas. About 12 percent of the world’s population—approximately 987 million people—will be able to witness all its phases. Meanwhile, 16 percent—or 1.3 billion people—will be able to see the partial phase. However, it will not be visible in India, as it will be daytime there during the event.

96% Of The Moon Will Be in Earth’s Shadow

Although this is a partial lunar eclipse, it will appear very similar to a total eclipse—specifically, a “Blood Moon.” However, it will not be a true Blood Moon, a phenomenon that occurs only during a total lunar eclipse. According to a report by Time and Date, up to 96% of the Moon will enter Earth’s shadow during the August eclipse. The best view of this event will be from North and South America. At the peak of the partial eclipse, the moon will appear pale orange.

Also Read: Blood Moon 2026 to dazzle India on March 3: When and where to watch the total lunar eclipse during holi

How Long Will The Eclipse Last?

According to a report by Space.com, the total duration of the lunar eclipse from start to finish will be 339 minutes. Meanwhile, the moon will remain within Earth’s shadow for 119 minutes during the partial eclipse phase. Another notable feature is that this will be the first deep partial lunar eclipse visible anywhere in the world since September 18, 2014.