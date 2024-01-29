Lauren Boebert, Donald Trump, And ‘Carpetbagging’ In Full House First Republican Debate: Check It ALL

In a recent GOP debate, Lauren Boebert faced questions about the district switch.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., greets well-wishers before the first Republican primary debate for the 4th Congressional district seat being vacated by Ken Buck Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

First Republican Debate: Lauren Boebert speaks openly and is famous for her candid support of former US President Donald Trump who is running for the top post this time. Lauren Boebert, a prominent Republican figure, currently serves as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd District. With one decision she has made the balls rolling when she made the “bold move” by running for election in the 4th District, obviously raising eyebrows with what is being perceived as a “swift district change”.

Boebert, initially elected in 2020, left her old seat to pursue a safer one in the eastern part of Colorado with critics accusing her of “carpetbagging,” a term used for candidates running far from their actual residence.

Boebert was questioned in a recent GOP debate about this district switch and when asked to define “carpetbagger,” she responded with a touch of wit, asking if it was a “Mary Poppins” question. Explaining her move, she cited the need for a fresh start away from her ex-husband.

Boebert emphasized that her move was for a “fresh start” for herself and her family. She assured voters that while the crops may be different, the values she represents remain the same in Colorado’s 4th District.

Her political journey has been topsy-turvy as she narrowly won her previous district in 2022 and faced scrutiny after a video surfaced of her vaping and allegedly groping a companion during a movie outing which gave her opponents enough fodder and the opportunity to question her residency during the debate. Her past comments about an opponent from the Democratic party living outside the district were brought up, and she had to defend her decision to move to the 4th District.

As reported by the Associated Press, Republican primary candidate Mike Lynch didn’t sugarcoat the question to his opponent on the crammed debate stage, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who hopped into the race last month partly over the fear of a loss in the district she currently represents.

“Could you give the definition of ‘carpetbagger?'” Lynch asked to low murmurs from the crowd at the first Republican primary debate in Fort Lupton, a community in Colorado’s 4th District.

It was expected. The candidate before Lynch had asked the same question, if more delicately put. The accusation had already been lobbed at Boebert after she joined the packed primary race, escaping a rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly beat her in the last election.

Republicans and Democrats are wrestling fiercely over every close race. That includes the seat Boebert holds in Colorado’s 3rd District, which was considered solidly leaning to the GOP but changed to a toss-up for this year after Boebert won by only 546 votes in 2022.

Boebert built herself into a household name with a style of pugilistic politics that has turned otherwise tame moments in Congress into slugfests, along with hard-liner conservative stances and unwavering loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

While Colorado’s congressional representatives do not have to live in the district they represent, only the state, Boebert is moving to Weld County in her new district, jokingly described by the moderator as “the most heavily Republican seat on the planet Earth.”

(With AP inputs)

