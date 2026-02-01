Home

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claims attack on Pakistani gangster and ISI henchman Shahzad Bhatti in this European country

The open threats and claims of attacks made through social media by gangs active in India and abroad are considered a major challenge to law and order.

New Delhi: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has made a big claim. It has stated that it was behind the attack on Pakistani gangster and terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. This claim was made through a post on social media. The post appeared under the name of gangster Randeep Malik.

‘No one will be spared, no matter where in the world they hide’

The post states that the attack on Shahzad Bhatti was orchestrated by Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit (USA). The post also says that attempts to silence anyone who speaks against India or Lawrence Bishnoi will continue. Using threatening language, the post warns that no one will be spared, no matter where in the world they hide.

Bhatti is reportedly working for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and is said to be involved in terrorist activities in Punjab. Reportedly, the Lawrence gang tracked Shahzad Bhatti down in Portugal, where they planned an attack on him.

Randeep Malik’s Facebook post

Randeep Malik wrote in a post on Facebook, “Jai Mahakal… Jai Shri Ram. Sat Sri Akal… Ram-Ram to all brothers. This attack on (Shahzad Bhatti) was carried out by me, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA).”

He further wrote, “Anyone who speaks against our country and against Lawrence Bhai, our efforts to silence them will continue. No matter where they hide, in any corner of the world, we will have them killed. Jai Hind, Salute to the Martyrs.”

Shahzad had threatened Bishnoi brothers

Shahzad Bhatti is the same person who had previously openly threatened to kill Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi. This attack and claim are being viewed in this context. The social media post also includes religious slogans and ends with “Jai Hind.” The post also mentions names like Lawrence Bishnoi Group, Jitendra Gogi Maan Group, Hashim Baba Group, Kala Rana Group, and Sahil Duhan, Hisar.

However, it is important to clarify that this claim is entirely based on a social media post. No official agency has yet confirmed this claim. Security agencies thoroughly investigate claims made on social media in such cases to ascertain the truth.

Threats continue

This entire incident has once again highlighted the seriousness of gang wars and crimes linked to international networks. The open threats and claims of attacks made through social media by gangs active in India and abroad are considered a major challenge to law and order. Investigating agencies are keeping a close watch on every aspect of this case.

