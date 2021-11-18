Houston: Attorney Tony Buzbee in Houston, the largest city in the southern US state of Texas, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of up to 125 clients seeking more than $750 million for the loss of mental and physical health, and human life following the Astroworld music festival stampede leaving 10 people dead. Rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music and medic company Paradocs are among the defendants, according to a report from local media outlet.Also Read - Rapper Young Dolph, Whose Album Figured In Billboard 200 List, Shot Dead At Tennessee Cookie Shop

"No amount of money will ever make these plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by this plaintiffs-nothing more and nothing less," the lawsuit said.

"The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought," it added.

Eight victims were pronounced dead on November 5 evening when the stampede happened at the sold-out outdoor music festival with about 50,000 attendees, Xinhua news agency reported. A 22-year-old college senior died last week, followed by a 9-year-old boy on Sunday, bringing the death toll of the tragedy to 10. Investigation into the stampede is underway.