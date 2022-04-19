New Delhi: Covid-19 cases in China have risen to the highest level since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago. According to the latest reports, China has reported 23,460 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, around 85 per cent or 22,251 cases were reported in one of the most developed ad fast-paced cities in the world, Shanghai. The city of over 25 million people has been under strict lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus. Since March, the city has reported over 3,00,000 cases of the Covid-19 but most of these cases are asymptomatic.Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Game Like to be Moved From Pune to Mumbai Due to Covid Cases in DC Camp: Report

The Chinese government, however, under their 'zero-COVID' policy has decided to observe utmost strictness to curb the spread of the virus. According to a latest report by The Associated Press, the site of the world's biggest auto show, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai has been converted into a quarantine centre. It is spread over 4.6 square feet and houses 50,000 beds. Temporary fabricated buildings have been built to keep the patients.

There are over 100 quarantine centres across Shanghai, and NECC is one of those. According to AP, most of the patients at the centre are asymptomatic. A patient living at the centre was quoted in the report as saying, "There are people coughing. But I have no idea if they have laryngitis or omicron."

Most of the quarantine centres across the city are in a bad state. The report stated that the roofs of the centres are leaky and as a result, the bed and floors are wet. Also, there are food shortages that can be noticed in the pictures that have come out of the centres. The absence of timely medical assistance is also a cause of worry for the patients in these centres.

According to AP, the lights of the centres are kept on throughout the day and the night, making it almost impossible for the patients to have sound sleep. The reports of patients not getting access to hot water for showers have also been emerging.

The report quoted the same patient as saying, “Bathrooms are not very clean. So many people use them and volunteers or cleaners can’t keep up.”