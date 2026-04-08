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‘Leave Iran immediately’: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers

India has issued an advisory for its citizens to leave Iran quickly after the Middle East agreed to ceasefire.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 11:49 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
‘Leave Iran immediately’: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers
‘Leave Iran immediately’: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers

India Issued Advisory For Citizens: India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens who are still residing in Iran, urging them to exit the country immediately. Authorities have also launched a helpline number to assist people.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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