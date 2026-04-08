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Leave Iran immediately: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers

‘Leave Iran immediately’: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers

India has issued an advisory for its citizens to leave Iran quickly after the Middle East agreed to ceasefire.

‘Leave Iran immediately’: India issues fresh advisory to its citizens, releases helpline numbers

India Issued Advisory For Citizens: India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens who are still residing in Iran, urging them to exit the country immediately. Authorities have also launched a helpline number to assist people.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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