‘Leave Iran, Israel quickly’: India, China, Canada, US, other countries issue advisories for their citizens; Can war break out anytime soon?

This advisory comes at a time when the possibility of a major war is growing across the Middle East.

New Delhi: Thursday’s meeting between US and Iranian representatives in Geneva to resolve the Iran crisis ended inconclusively. Following this, several countries, including China and Canada, have issued advisories to their citizens to leave Iran, given the evolving situation in the Middle East. Countries like India, Poland, and Sweden have already issued similar advisories. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has advised US Embassy staff in Israel to leave the country.

China and Canada issue advisories

Amidst rising tensions over Iran, China has advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran. The Chinese government has stated that there is a threat of US attacks on Iran, and the risk has increased significantly; therefore, citizens should avoid travel to Iran for the time being. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has advised all Chinese citizens in Iran to observe security precautions and leave as soon as possible.

Canada has also appealed to all its citizens in Iran to leave as soon as possible. In a government statement, Canadian citizens living in Iran were told that due to the current tensions, the situation in the region is not good. Conflict could break out without warning. If you can safely leave Iran, leave now.

US asks Israeli staff to leave

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel has also issued a critical alert for its employees. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee sent an email to embassy staff on Friday morning, urging them to book any available flights to Washington.

This advisory comes at a time when the possibility of a major war is growing across the Middle East. The US has deployed a large military force to encircle Iran. Meanwhile, Iran has threatened that if the US attacks, US military bases in the region will be targeted, potentially endangering the lives of thousands of US soldiers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.