New Delhi: Issuing a fresh travel advisory, the United States and Britain have advised their citizens to stay away from hotels in the Afghan capital Kabul, particularly from Serena, a luxury hotel that had been the target of attacks by the Taliban in the past. “US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately,” the US State Department said, citing ‘security threats’ in the area.Also Read - New Covid Travel Rules in UK from Today. What it Means For Travellers From India?

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the other hand stated,”In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel). Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond Performs Garba With His Kids, Grooves to 'Chogada' to Celebrate Navratri | Watch

Since the Taliban, a hardline Islamist group seized control of Afghanistan, the US and other foreign citizens have left Afghanistan but some journalists still residing in the capital owing to their work. Also Read - Afghanistan Preparing to Participate in T20 World Cup: ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice

The advisories by US and Britain come days after the suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province. Local security officials said over 300 hundred people were at the mosque during the time of the blast. Witnesses had said over 100 worshippers were killed and wounded in the attack.

The deadly blast the Shia mosque has received widespread condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “horrific” attack, saying: “Attacks that deliberately target civilians exercising the right to freely practice their religion are violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law… The perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) called the attack against human rights values, saying it was a continued sting of deliberately targeting the country’s Hazara and Shia community.