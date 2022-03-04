Kyiv: A blindfolded Russian soldier captured by Ukrainians on Friday looked scared as he sat in a brick building. When he was asked to send a message to his troops and Russian commanders in Moscow, the soldier said, “Frankly speaking, they tricked us…I think 90 per cent of us would agree to go home.”Also Read - Russian Assassins Tried To Kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy Three Times In Last Week: Report

Talking about his military seniors back in Moscow, the soldier was quoted by a report as saying, "Everything we were told was not true." He said he would tell his colleagues to leave Ukrainian territory as they have got families and children.

"They duped us," the soldier was quoted by the Guardian as saying.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 9th day, the civilians such as MPs to beauty queens, many in Ukraine have taken up arms to fight the Russian military. In the meantime, Ukrainian locals claimed that they have captured many Russian soldiers.

A number of videos surfaced on social media showed Russian soldiers weeping and being fed by the Ukrainians. One such video showed a Russian soldier breaking down into tears as Ukrainians fed him and helped call his mother.

Other reports also claimed that many Russian soldiers were sabotaging their own vehicles.

In the meantime, the Russian parliament has passed a bill introducing sentences of up to 15 years in prison for intentionally spreading fake information about military action. Russian state news agencies reported on Friday the passing of the bill in the third and final reading.

The development came amid a crackdown by Russian authorities on independent media and criticism of last week’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bill now heads to the upper house of parliament, whose approval is expected to be a formality, before President Vladimir Putin can sign it into law.

Less than two hours after the bill was passed, news website Znak said it was shutting down, citing the large number of restrictions that have appeared recently affecting the work of media in Russia.

Russia’s top independent radio station Ekho Moskvy was closed Thursday and independent TV station Dozdh ceased operations after receiving a threat of closure from the authorities.