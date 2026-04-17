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Lebanese army flags ceasefire violations, warns civilians to stay away as Israeli strikes continue in south

Lebanese army flags ceasefire violations, warns civilians to stay away as Israeli strikes continue in south

Fresh tensions emerge in southern Lebanon as the army reports ongoing strikes despite a ceasefire, raising safety concerns for civilians and highlighting the fragile nature of the truce.

Israel Lebanon Ceasefire

Lebanese Army says ceasefire has not been respected after truce agreement with Israel. There are still tense situations ongoing in southern Lebanon even after declaring a ceasefire agreement recently. Lebanese Army reported that Israel has not respected the terms of the ceasefire and called civilians not to return to areas of conflict.

Violations Emerge Almost Immediately

A ten-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel began Wednesday after international intervention. Weeks of fighting between the two nations grinded to a halt as the ceasefire was announced. As fighting continued to pick up shortly after the ceasefire began the Lebanese Army said there have been several violations since the deal was made.

Lebanese Army warns citizens not to return to South

“The Lebanese army calls upon citizens not to approach the eastern border villages,” a Lebanese Army statement said. It continued on to say that “uncharted explosives, demolished roads and bridges, and recurring gunfire and shelling in some areas” still make southern Lebanon dangerous.

Israeli Troops Have Also Stayed Embedded

Israeli troops have stayed embedded within southern Lebanon as well despite the ceasefire agreement having begun. Israel claims they are staying within Lebanon to create a “security buffer” within the country. Lebanese officials have stated this violates the ceasefire terms and there is no certain time for withdrawal.

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The country has already seen devastating effects from their recent conflict with Israel.

Ceasefire declared as over 2,000 killed in Lebanon

More than 2 million people have been displaced within Lebanon in just the last three weeks. Over 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon within the same time frame. While aid can now reach those in Lebanon during the ceasefire, many are still in need of food and medical attention.

International officials have spoken out on the conflict as well.

UN urges restraint amid Lebanon ceasefire

UN officials have called for both Lebanon and Israel to respect the ceasefire and “prevent any acts that may lead to further escalation.” The ceasefire is said to be the calm before negotiations can begin between Lebanon and Israel. However, with reported violations being picked up already, no one is sure what will happen next.

“The Lebanese Army decided to issue this warning as the truce is currently at stake,” they concluded.

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