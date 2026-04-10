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Lebanese PM to visit US after Israel urges to have direct negotiations as soon as possible amid tensions

Lebanese PM to visit US after Israel urges to have direct negotiations ‘as soon as possible’ amid tensions

The Prime Minister of Lebanon is expected to visit Washington amid the rising tensions with Israel. Scroll down to read details.

Lebanese PM to visit US after Israel urges to have direct negotiations 'as soon as possible' amid tensions

US-Iran Ceasefire: The Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is expected to visit Washington after Israel’s request for direct negotiations, as per a report by CNN. This comes after the United States and Iran agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal. However, Israel had attacked Lebanon just some hours after the ceasefire, which led to the killing of over 250 people on Wednesday. Later, the Iranian president gave a statement highlighting the country’s support for the Lebanese people.

Israel attacks Lebanon

Israel had conducted its heaviest strikes on Lebanon, which led to the killing of more than 250 people on Wednesday. The brutal attacks further resulted in people getting buried under the debris after the interceptions. The strike was carried out in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley. Israel had hit the Hezbollah command centres and military regions in 10 minutes in its largest air strikes. In Beirut alone, almost 91 individuals were killed.

Israeli PM also said, “I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security.”

Iran’s support for Lebanon

The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, earlier showed his support for Lebanon and wrote, “The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords. The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” on X.

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Israel’s urge for negotiations

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to ​open direct ​negotiations with Israel, I instructed ‌the ⁠cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as ​soon as ​possible,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier.

Tensions in West Asia

The escalation comes at a sensitive time when the United States and Iran had just reached a temporary ceasefire deal. The conflict between the two started on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran, which led to the killing of the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The tensions in West Asia resulted in global oil disruptions, as Iran had closed the integral oil transit route, the Strait of Hormuz, which acts as a passage point for almost 20 per cent of oil worldwide.

Now, the report of the Lebanese prime minister’s visit to the US may bring another development in solving the tensions.

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