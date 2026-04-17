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Pakistan has done excellent job in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran: Donald Trump; Says he will visit Islamabad soon

Pakistan has done excellent job in facilitating dialogue between US and Iran: Donald Trump; Says he will visit Islamabad soon

Trump went so far as to say that Pakistan has done an excellent job in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran, and that he is planning to visit Islamabad.

Trump has heaped praise on Pakistan for its role as a mediator.

New Delhi: Following the cessation of hostilities between Iran and the U.S., a ceasefire in Lebanon has remained a major bone of contention between the two sides. Israel had continued its attacks in Lebanon even after the ceasefire with Iran, a move that drew a furious reaction from Tehran. Consequently, hopes for a broader agreement between the two parties began to appear increasingly dim. After nearly 10 days of diplomatic wrangling over this issue, President Donald Trump finally announced a ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Saudi Arabia played a pivotal role behind the scenes in brokering this ceasefire. The resolution was reportedly achieved through a single phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia exerted pressure on US

In a report, Middle East Eye (MEE) revealed that Saudi Arabia exerted pressure on the U.S. to urge Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon. The Saudis impressed upon the U.S. that a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was essential for continuing negotiations with Iran, and therefore, Washington needed to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia has also stepped up its mediation efforts to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammed bin Salman Persuades Trump

Saudi Arabian and Western officials told MEE that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. During this phone call, he emphasized the critical importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon. The impact of this conversation was immediate: just one day later, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon. Several officials have attributed this outcome to Saudi Arabia’s lobbying efforts.

A Western official familiar with the discussions between the Saudi and U.S. leaders stated, “Mohammed bin Salman wants the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. He told Trump that a ceasefire in Lebanon is absolutely essential to achieve this objective and to bring an end to the conflict. In light of this, you should ask Israel to halt its attacks.” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Defense Minister, Khalid bin Salman, may also meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.

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Questions Persist Regarding Lebanon Ceasefire

Officials state that if Israel refrains from launching attacks as it has in the past, and if the agreement regarding Lebanon holds, it will boost hopes for the success of a second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran has consistently emphasized that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a matter of paramount importance to it.

Donald Trump has stated that talks in Islamabad could resume within the next few days. Trump has heaped praise on Pakistan for its role as a mediator. Trump went so far as to say that Pakistan has done an excellent job in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran, and that he is planning to visit Islamabad.

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