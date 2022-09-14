Kochi/Kerala: A heart-wrenching incident came to light from Qatar where a kindergarten student was found dead on a school bus on her birthday. The four-year-old Minsa Mariam Jacob was a student of Springfield Kindergarten in Al Wakra, a town on the outskirts of the capital Doha. She was left alone inside a locked school bus which was parked out in the open. The bus driver and the vehicle attendant noticed the girl when they returned to the bus nearly four hours later. She was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Jumps On Boy Riding Bicycle, Attacks Him Viciously in Kerala Village

The Fateful Incident

Speaking to Asianet News Network, a family relative informed that Minsa had taken the school bus on Sunday, however, she fell asleep. She was trapped inside the vehicle parked in the open without ventilation. The temperature in Al Wakra hovered around 43 degree Celsius when the incident happened. Also Read - Woman Flying From Dubai Falls Unconscious On Kochi-Bound Flight, Dies

Minsa was the younger daughter of Abilash Chacko and Soumya, who originally hailed from Kerala. Her mother Soumya is a senior graphic designer at the Qatar World Cup Committee. Also Read - 2 Dead, 2 Others Missing After Snakeboat Capsizes In Kerala's Achankovil River, Search Ops Underway

Qatar Ministry of Education Orders Probe

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education said it had started a probe into the incident with the “competent authorities”. Expressing remorse over the death, a statement issued by the Ministry said it will slap the most severe penalty based on the results of the investigation. The Minister of Education and Higher Education, Buthainabint Ali Al Nuaimi paid a condolence visit to the grieving family on Monday.

School Staff Fail to Follow Protocol, 3 Arrested

The probe conducted by the Ministry revealed that the school staff had failed to follow due protocol. Besides ordering the kindergarten to be shut down, the ministry also sought strict action against defaulting school bus employees. Three bus staff members were arrested.

Parents Express Outrage Over Tragedy

“The bus staff responsible for the gruesome incident should be hanged and the management held accountable,” said an angry father on an online forum. Another parent, Abdelaal Abdallah Abdelaal Khalil, an Egyptian national, whose four children study in an Indian school in Doha, said that such an incident hasn’t happened for the first time in the country and so it is all the more sad.

“After the attendant has checked the bus, even the driver should repeat the drill. In this way such unfortunate incidents can be avoided,” said the lawyer from Alexandria, who has lived in Qatar for close to 15 years.

Similar Incident Happened in 2010

Another young Indian student of a CBSE school met a painful death in 2010 under similar circumstances at DPS-Modern Indian School in Doha. She was left locked in the school bus after dozing off on way to school.