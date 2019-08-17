A James Bond car, with revolving number plates, machine guns behind tail lights and devices to emit smoke, spread nails and slash tyres of pursuers, has been sold for $6.4 million at a car auction in California, reports said.

The Aston Martin DB5 1965 model was modified for James Bond film Thunderball (1965) but did not appear onscreen and was used for publicity purposes. The buyer of the iconic car, which once belonged to a British politician, at the Monterey Car Festival was not identified, media reports said.

The Aston Martin DB5 became the car of choice of the British secret agent after its debut in Goldfinger.