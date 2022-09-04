Buenos Aires/New Delhi: The four recent pneumonia deaths in Argentina were linked to Legionnaires’ disease by Tucuman health officials on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. According to Buenos Aires Times, four people in a clinic in a northwestern province died of Legionnaires’ disease, a relatively rare bacterial affliction of the lungs. Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters that Legionnaires’ had been identified as the underlying cause of double pneumonia in the four, who had suffered high fevers, body aches and trouble breathing.Also Read - VIDEO: Man Tries to Assassinate Argentina's Vice President, Loaded Gun at Point-Blank Range Fails | WATCH

The latest death was on Saturday morning of a 48-year-old man with underlying health problems. A 70-year-old woman who had undergone surgery in the clinic was also a victim, reported Buenos Aires Times. Seven other non-fatal cases have been identified, all in the same establishment and nearly all involving clinic personnel, provincial officials said. Vizzotti said authorities are working to ensure the clinic is safe for patients and staff, Buenos Aires Times reported.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires' (LEE-juh-nares) disease is a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by Legionella (LEE-juh-nell-a) bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water or accidently swallow water containing Legionella into the lungs.

What causes it?

The disease, which first appeared at a 1976 meeting of the American Legion veterans group in the US city of Philadelphia, has been linked to contaminated water or unclean air-conditioning systems.

Argentina Outbreak: 5 Important Points to Know

When the outbreak in Argentina’s Tucuman was first detected, doctors tested the afflicted for COVID-19, flu and the hantavirus, but ruled all of them out.

Samples were then sent to the prestigious ANLIS-Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires. Tests at the research body pointed to Legionnaires’.

On Wednesday, provincial health minister Luis Medina Ruiz said that “toxic and environmental causes” could not be ruled out. He noted that the clinic’s climate-control systems were being checked.

Hector Sale, president of the Tucuman provincial medical college, earlier this week described the bacterial infection as “aggressive.”

But he added that it is not normally transmitted person-to-person and that no close contact of any of the 11 infected people showed symptoms.

(With inputs from ANI)