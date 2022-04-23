New Delhi: Expressing serious concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India and UK on Saturday issued a joint statement regarding the violations of human rights and the hampered access of girls and women to education. The statement came after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.Also Read - Afghanistan Mosque Blast Leaves At Least 33 Dead, Dozens Injured

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both Prime Ministers called on the Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school. “On Afghanistan, both sides expressed their serious concern about the humanitarian situation, violations of human rights and the hampered access of girls and women to education. Both Prime Ministers called on the Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school,” the joint statement read. Also Read - United Kingdom Has Ordered Extradition of Vijay Mallya And Nirav Modi: Boris Johnson

“The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those sanctioned by the UNSC,” the statement read. Also Read - UK To Reopen Embassy In Kyiv Next Week In Show Of Support For Ukraine, Says Boris Johnson In Delhi

India-UK’s joint statement on Afghanistan: 5 points

PM Modi acknowledged the role of the UK in co-hosting the UN Afghanistan Conference for the humanitarian response on March 31. According to the statement, PM Johnson acknowledged the role played by India in providing medical and food grain assistance to the people of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. In the joint statement, both leaders also reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and enhance engagements in support of a free, open and secure Indo Pacific. They agreed to deepen co-operation, including by quickly resolving legacy issues and intensifying cooperation as trusted partners under the India-UK Defence and International Security Partnership framework.

(With inputs from ANI)