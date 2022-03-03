New Delhi: Russia has suspended its supply of rocket engines to the United States in a retaliatory move against Washington for sanctions against Moscow for its actions in Ukraine. Russian space agency head Dmitry Rogozin, in a televised address, announced that the country cannot supply its rocket engines to US in a “situation like this”.Also Read - IKEA Suspends Operations In Russia, Belarus; Says War Impacts Supply Chain, Trading Conditions

"In a situation like this we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Russian space agency head Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

US sanctions targeted Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The US further tightened its sanctions to immobilize any assets of the Russian Central Bank in the United States or held by Americans. The Biden administration estimated the move could impact hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian funding.

The US and EU have levied sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and its elite, frozen the assets of the country’s Central Bank located outside the country, and excluded its financial institutions from the SWIFT bank messaging system — but have largely allowed its oil and natural gas to continue to flow freely to the rest of the world.