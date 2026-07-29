‘Life-threatening situation’: 13 Indian sailors trapped on ship near Ukraine amid Black Sea attacks

Since the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, five Indian seafarers have lost their lives in separate attacks on commercial ships operating in and around the Black Sea.

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'Life-threatening situation': 13 Indian sailors trapped on ship near Ukraine amid Black Sea attacks

Thirteen Indian sailors are stranded aboard a cargo ship at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) has said. The union warned that the crew is facing a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” due to frequent drone and missile attacks near the Black Sea port.

According to the FSUI, the cargo vessel MV AMIR1 has a total of 15 crew members, including 13 Indians. The ship has remained stuck at the port, leaving the crew exposed to the risks of the ongoing conflict.

The union has appealed to the Central government, the ship’s owners, the vessel’s flag state and other concerned authorities to take immediate steps to evacuate the stranded sailors.

FSUI said every passing day is increasing the danger to the crew’s safety as the vessel remains trapped in the war zone.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, five Indian seafarers have lost their lives in separate attacks on commercial ships operating in and around the Black Sea.

Following these incidents, the Indian government issued an advisory asking seafarers to exercise extreme caution before accepting jobs on vessels that pass through the conflict zone.

The advisory came after five Indian crew members were killed in separate attacks involving Russian and Ukrainian forces, highlighting the growing risks for merchant ships sailing near the Black Sea.