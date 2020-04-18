New Delhi: A day after Wuhan revised the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the city, the World Health Organization has said that many countries would likely follow suit once they start getting the coronavirus crisis under control. Earlier on Friday, Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province where the global coronavirus pandemic originated last December, had admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, leading to some 50 per cent increase in the figures. Also Read - Coronavirus: With Mortality Rate Higher Than National Average, Indore is India's Wuhan

Speaking at a virtual presser in Generva, Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, said that identifying all of your cases and all of your deaths is something that is a challenge in an ongoing outbreak.

"I would anticipate that many countries are going to be in a similar situation where they will have to go back and review records and look to see: did we capture all of them?" news agency AFP quoted her as saying.

Van Kerkhove added that because Wuhan’s healthcare system was swamped, some patients died at home; others were in makeshift facilities; and that medics, focused on treating patients, therefore did not do the paperwork on time.

The revised death toll of Wuhan is 3,869, which is 1,290 more than the 2,579 reported barely hours earlier by the National Health Commission, which had pegged the number of fatalities for Hubei province to 3,222. The Wuhan authorities also revised the total number of COVID-19 cases, revealing another 325 previously unreported cases, which took the total number to 50,333.

In an announcement, the Wuhan municipal headquarters for the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said the revisions were made as per the laws and regulations concerned, and out of the principle of being responsible for history, the people and the deceased.

It added that this would ensure that the information on the city’s COVID-19 epidemic was open and transparent, and the data accurate. Moreover, it gave four reasons for the “discrepancies” in the figures.

Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, asserted that all countries will face this. However, he urged nations to produce precise data as early as possible, “because that keeps us on top of what the impact is, and allows us to project forward in a much more accurate way.”