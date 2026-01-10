Home

The report states that surveys are conducted worldwide to release this ranking.

New Delhi: World Population Review has released a list of the world’s 10 most powerful countries for 2026. As always, the US is at the top of this list. Russia is in second place and China in third. However, this time India is not included in the list of the top 10 countries. India has been ranked 12th. This is despite India being the world’s fourth-largest economy, the fourth-largest military power, and the most populous country in the world.

What does the World Population Review say?

World Population Review claims that it determined this ranking based on a combination of economic capacity, military resources, technological advancement, demographic strength, governance stability, and the ability to effectively participate in international institutions. The countries included are evaluated on five characteristics: military alliances, international alliances, political influence, economic influence, and leadership. Countries that rank higher consistently perform well in all these areas, increasing their recognition and influence on the world stage.

The World’s 10 Most Powerful Countries

Rank Country

1 United States

2 China

3 Russia

4 United Kingdom

5 Germany

6 South Korea

7 France

8 Japan

9 Saudi Arabia

10 Israel

It is a difficult process

“Defining the world’s most powerful countries is a far more complex process than one might think. Power comes in many forms, from military might to economic strength, political influence, and cultural impact. The world’s most powerful countries shape global economic patterns, maintain a strong military, and formulate foreign policies whose effects are felt around the world,” states the report.

Rankings use survey reports

It is stated that U.S. News and World Report, in collaboration with BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, releases the ranking of the world’s most powerful countries in its annual Best Countries ranking. The report states that surveys are conducted worldwide to release this ranking. In these surveys, people are asked for their feedback on certain specific parameters.

