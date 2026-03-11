Home

‘Little or no confidence in Trump’s decisions’: What is Americans’ view of US Iran War? Shocking revelation in recent survey

While Republican voters largely support President Donald Trump's decision, Democrats and independent voters are more concerned about this military action.

Most Americans are concerned that the war could escalate.

New Delhi: Public opinion in the United States is divided regarding US military action against Iran. Several new surveys show that most Americans do not support this action and fear that it could make the United States more insecure than before. Several surveys conducted since the war with Iran began have revealed that public opinion in the United States differs by political party. While Republican voters largely support President Donald Trump’s decision, Democrats and independent voters are more concerned about this military action.

According to a new Quinnipiac University survey, approximately 53 percent of registered voters oppose US military action against Iran. Nearly 40 percent support it, while approximately 10 percent remained undecided. Similarly, an Ipsos survey found more people opposed to the attacks than supported them. Other surveys, such as those conducted by the Washington Post and CNN’s text message surveys, also showed a similar trend, with most Americans disapproving of the attacks. However, a Fox News survey found a nearly even split, with half supporting the action and half opposing it.

Several surveys also revealed that many Americans believe the government did not clearly explain the reasons for the attacks. In a Quinnipiac survey, 55 percent of voters said they did not believe Iran posed an immediate military threat to the United States. In a Fox News survey, nearly 60 percent believed Iran posed a real threat to US national security. The fear of rising oil and gasoline prices due to the war is also a concern. A significant number of voters in the Quinnipiac survey said they were concerned that the war could lead to higher gasoline and petrol prices in the United States. Only about a quarter said they were not very concerned.

According to an Ipsos survey conducted between March 6 and 9, nearly two-thirds of Americans believe gasoline prices could rise further over the next year. Interestingly, many Republican voters also believe that prices could rise due to war. As the war spreads in the Middle East, concerns about American security are also growing. In a Quinnipiac and Fox News survey, nearly half of voters said military action against Iran could make the United States less safe, while about 30 percent believed it would make the country safer. In a CNN survey, nearly 60 percent of Americans said they had little or no confidence in President Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

Similarly, in a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 56 percent said they had little or no confidence in Trump’s decisions regarding military action abroad. Most Americans are also concerned that the war could escalate. According to a Quinnipiac survey, nearly three-quarters of voters oppose sending US ground troops to Iran. Only about 20 percent support the move. Even among Republican voters, 52 percent oppose sending troops, while 37 percent support it.

