Islamabad: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been rushed to hospital after he was injured as bullet shots were fired near his long march container. For the unversed, a firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan media said.Also Read - LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured; Pistol Carrying Attacker Held

Khan was leading the ongoing anti-government long march towards Islamabad. The march had entered the seventh day on Thursday. He had asserted that the protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.

Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.

Live Updates

    India’s reaction on firing on Imran Khan’s rally: It’s a development that just took place. We’re closely keeping an eye & we’ll continue to monitor ongoing developments. Don’t have anything beyond that to say as it’s just a developing story: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi.

    Imran Khan Health Update: ‘Allah Ne Mujhe Nayi Zindagi Di’, former Pak PM’s first reaction after being attacked.

    Imran Khan Health Update: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at with an AK-47

    “Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” PTI’s Farrukh Habib said on Twitter.

    Imran Khan Health Update: Apart from Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed has also been injured following the attack on PTI’s camp.

    Imran Khan Health Update: Former Pak PM has sustained injuries on his leg; the man who opened fire has been arrested, reported Pakistan’s Geo English

    Imran Khan Health Update: The incident, about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.