Islamabad: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been rushed to hospital after he was injured as bullet shots were fired near his long march container. For the unversed, a firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan media said.Also Read - LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured; Pistol Carrying Attacker Held

Khan was leading the ongoing anti-government long march towards Islamabad. The march had entered the seventh day on Thursday. He had asserted that the protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.

Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.

