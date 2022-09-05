UK Prime Minister Election Live Updates: All eyes are set on the 10 Downing Street in London, United Kingdom (UK) as the country will learn today who will be its next prime minister. The race pits former Chancellor Rishi Sunak against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is widely expected to emerge victorious and become Britain’s new prime minister. During the campaign, Truss promised to increase defense spending, cut taxes and boost energy supplies, but she refused to provide specifics on how she would respond to the cost of living crisis. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on British Prime Minister Election.Also Read - UK PM Race: Final Countdown Begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss