UK Prime Minister Election Live Updates: All eyes are set on the 10 Downing Street in London, United Kingdom (UK) as the country will learn today who will be its next prime minister. The race pits former Chancellor Rishi Sunak against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is widely expected to emerge victorious and become Britain’s new prime minister. During the campaign, Truss promised to increase defense spending, cut taxes and boost energy supplies, but she refused to provide specifics on how she would respond to the cost of living crisis. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on British Prime Minister Election.Also Read - UK PM Race: Final Countdown Begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: When and where to watch UK PM election results

    The announcement of the next British prime minister will take place today at 5:00 IST and will be shown live on numerous British broadcasters.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pictured arriving at Downing Street for his final day in the job. He succeeded Theresa May in 2019 – 1,139 days ago.