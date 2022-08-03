Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit News Live: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose controversial visit to Taiwan has triggered a strong reaction from China, said that Beijing did not react as strongly “when the men” from the US visited the island. “They (China) didn’t say anything when the men came”, said Pelosi, referring to US senators Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, Rob Portman, and Ronny Jackson visit to Taiwan in April. Pelosi, a vocal critic of China on multiple fronts over the decades, landed in Taiwan on August 2, ignoring Chinese threats. Chinese president Xi Jinping had also warned Joe Biden against “playing with fire” (by provoking China) over Taiwan in a highly anticipated phone call. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - As Nancy Pelosi Lands In Taiwan, Enraged China Plans 'Targeted' Military Operations To Counter Her Trip

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Pelosi to hold discussion with human right leaders: According to The New York Times, Pelosi is also likely to hold discussions with a number of human rights leaders on Wednesday afternoon, before she departs.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Hard for US Officials to Justify Pelosi’s Visit: We see how hard it is for US officials to justify Pelosi’s visit… It’s time that US officials catch up with history lessons of Taiwan, said Chinese Foreign minister.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    ‘World Can’t Afford Another Crisis’: Pakistan has extended support to the One China policy. Issuing a statement on Tuesday night, the country said it supported “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. “Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability. The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy,” the country said.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE: Demonstration of democracy offers a strong contrast to what’s happening in mainland China. No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong, one country two systems didn’t happen. We don’t want anything to happen to Taiwan by force: US Speaker Pelosi at a presser.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    21 Chinese warplanes Flew Via Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone: Shortly after Pelosi landed, China announced live-fire drills that reportedly started Tuesday night, as well as a four-day exercise beginning Thursday in waters on all sides of the island. China’s air force also flew a relatively large contingent of 21 war planes, including fighter jets, toward Taiwan.

    Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Raises US-China Tensions: Pelosi’s trip has heightened U.S.-China tensions more than visits by other members of Congress because of her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives. She is the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    Nancy Meets Leaders In Taiwan: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”