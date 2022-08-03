Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit News Live: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose controversial visit to Taiwan has triggered a strong reaction from China, said that Beijing did not react as strongly “when the men” from the US visited the island. “They (China) didn’t say anything when the men came”, said Pelosi, referring to US senators Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, Rob Portman, and Ronny Jackson visit to Taiwan in April. Pelosi, a vocal critic of China on multiple fronts over the decades, landed in Taiwan on August 2, ignoring Chinese threats. Chinese president Xi Jinping had also warned Joe Biden against “playing with fire” (by provoking China) over Taiwan in a highly anticipated phone call. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - As Nancy Pelosi Lands In Taiwan, Enraged China Plans 'Targeted' Military Operations To Counter Her Trip