  • India, US Working With Renewed Trust In Areas Of Emerging Technologies, Says PM Modi at White House
live

India, US Working With Renewed Trust In Areas Of Emerging Technologies, Says PM Modi at White House

PM Modi’s US Visit Latest Updates: PM Modi will hold one-on-one discussions with various CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders on the last day of his state visit.

Updated: June 23, 2023 11:46 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

PM Modi Meets Top CEOs at White House
PM Modi Meets Top CEOs at White House

PM Modi in US Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the last day of his visit to the US, met Indian and US business leaders in Washington DC. Notably, PM Modi met the heads of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe, and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora there.

PM Modi’s historic visit has been marked by landmark agreements in the areas such as defence, space and quantum computing. During the day, PM Modi will hold talks with top US officials at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Live Updates

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Kamala Harris Thanks PM Modi

    US Vice President Kamala Harris thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India decided to join the Artemis Accords. PM Modi made the announcement on 22nd June.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    PM Modi at Luncheon Hosted by US State Department

    “Bharat aur America ke sambandhon ki madhur geetmala, people to people ties ke suron se piroyi gayi hai,” says PM Narendra Modi at the Luncheon hosted by US State Department

    “…Your achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world,” PM tells US Vice President Kamala Harris

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Antony Blinken Speaks on Indo-US relation

    “Whether we call it the American dream or Indian dream…our people believe profoundly in opportunity. No matter who we are or where we come from, we can make something more of ourselves…,” says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he raises a toast “to the shared hopes of the US and India”

  • 10:39 PM IST

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raises a toast to the India-US relations at the State Luncheon attended by PM Modi

  • 10:32 PM IST

    PM Modi and President Joe Biden address CEOs at Hi-Tech Handshake event

  • 10:26 PM IST

    US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and PM Modi at the luncheon in Washington DC.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    PM Modi Meets Top CEOs at White House

    The coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future, says PM Modi at the Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Cooperation matters, Says President Joe Biden

    “Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but to the whole world..,” says US President Joe Biden at the hi-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    PM Modi Meets Top CEOs at White House

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and several others present during the meeting.

