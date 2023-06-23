Home

India, US Working With Renewed Trust In Areas Of Emerging Technologies, Says PM Modi at White House

PM Modi’s US Visit Latest Updates: PM Modi will hold one-on-one discussions with various CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders on the last day of his state visit.

PM Modi Meets Top CEOs at White House

PM Modi in US Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the last day of his visit to the US, met Indian and US business leaders in Washington DC. Notably, PM Modi met the heads of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe, and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora there.

PM Modi’s historic visit has been marked by landmark agreements in the areas such as defence, space and quantum computing. During the day, PM Modi will hold talks with top US officials at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

