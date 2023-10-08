live

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Over 300 Killed In Israel, PM Netanyahu Vows To Turn Hamas Hideouts Into ‘Rubble’

Israel declared a 'state of war' in response to a sudden and massive attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. The conflict resulted in over 300 casualties in Israel, with Gaza authorities reporting a death toll of 232.

Over 300 Killed In Israel, 232 Dead In Gaza After Hamas Attack. | Photo: AP News

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel declared a ‘state of war’ in response to a surprise and massive attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. They launched approximately 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated militants into the country. In Israel, the conflict resulted in the deaths of over 300 people, while Gaza authorities reported a death toll of 232, marking the bloodiest escalation in years. Thousands were wounded on both sides. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to reduce the group’s Gaza hideouts to ‘rubble’ and urged residents to evacuate immediately, as the Israeli army prepares for extensive operations. Follow India.com for the latest updates.

