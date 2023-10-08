Top Recommended Stories

live

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Over 300 Killed In Israel, PM Netanyahu Vows To Turn Hamas Hideouts Into ‘Rubble’

Updated: October 8, 2023 9:04 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

israel hamas war (1)
Over 300 Killed In Israel, 232 Dead In Gaza After Hamas Attack. | Photo: AP News

Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israel declared a ‘state of war’ in response to a surprise and massive attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday. They launched approximately 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltrated militants into the country. In Israel, the conflict resulted in the deaths of over 300 people, while Gaza authorities reported a death toll of 232, marking the bloodiest escalation in years. Thousands were wounded on both sides. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to reduce the group’s Gaza hideouts to ‘rubble’ and urged residents to evacuate immediately, as the Israeli army prepares for extensive operations. Follow India.com for the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • Oct 8, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Iran gave support for surprise
    attack, says     Hamas

    Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told BBC News that Iran
    gave its support to the Palestinian terror group to launch its surprise
    multi-front attack on Israel, as cited by Hebrew media.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:41 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: US top diplomat speaks with Qatari, Jordanian officials to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to condemn the “appalling terrorist attacks on Israel,” and reiterate “Israel’s right to self-defense,” his office says. and

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli military launches strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza

    The Israeli military has launched strikes on targets belonging to the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:38 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Indian students stuck in war-torned country share their plight

    Indian students stranded in Israel have been sharing
    their challenges, even as both the Indian embassies in Israel and Palestine
    issued advisories urging all citizens to “exercise vigilance.” These
    students report that although they maintain regular contact with the Indian
    embassy, they are experiencing high levels of anxiety and fear due to the extremely
    tense situation.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:35 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: ‘How many times have we warned…’- Militant group leader

    Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:33 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: Israeli army regain control of occupied police station, few hostages rescued

    Israeli security forces successfully regained control of a police station in Sderot that had been occupied by Palestinian terrorists who infiltrated from Gaza. According to a police statement cited by local media, hostages were freed during the operation, and at least 10 terrorists were killed, as reported by Kan.

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:30 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: United States stands with Israel, says Biden | Watch

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:29 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: UNSC to hold close door session on Middle East situation after Hamas attack on Israel

  • Oct 8, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    Israel-Palestine Conflict LIVE Updates: ‘Will turn Hamas hideouts into rubble’ says Benjamin
    Netanyahu

