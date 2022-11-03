BREAKING: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received bullet shots near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Geo TV reported. A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan and some of his supporters on Thursday. Imran Khan was shot by unidentified assailants who are now believed to be in police custody. Over nine people have been injured in the mayhem following the attack and one person has reportedly died. The former Sindh governor Faisal Javed has also been wounded in the attack, the Pakistan newspaper the Dawn reported. PTI chairman Imran Khan’s convoy was attacked some minutes ago. Zee News showed photos of the two leaders being taken to the hospital. Khan was leading an Azadi march against the current government. Imran Khan’s long march meanwhile has been drawing massive crowds on the streets.Also Read - Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

IMRAN KHAN ATTACKED, TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: What We Know So Far Also Read - Photo of Imran Khan Attacker Carrying Pistol Emerges

  1. Firing at Imran’s truck in Wazirabad
  2. Imran Khan was attending the long march for Aazadi
  3. Imran Khan, the former PM has received bullet shots in the leg
  4. Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta also injured
  5. The attacker was overpowered by the supporters and is currently under arrest
  6. Party official Asad Umar said Khan was wounded in the leg and was not seriously hurt.
  7. Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe, the news agency AP reported.

Imran has received a bullet shot in his leg and is injured news reports said. This is a breaking story … Also Read - BREAKING: Imran Khan Issues First Statement After Sustaining Bullet Injury At A Rally in Pakistan

Imran Khan Attacked

BREAKING: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received bullet shots near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Geo TV reported.

BREAKING: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured

BREAKING: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured

Live Updates

  • 6:00 PM IST

    Imran Khan being shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. One confirmed dead 9 wounded in the attack

  • 5:57 PM IST

  • 5:53 PM IST

    According to police, the attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

  • 5:53 PM IST

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Imran Khan Attacked: Allah has granted a new life to me, says Imran Khan after sustaining a bullet injury.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Imran Khan Attacked:

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Imran Khan Attacked: International media is calling it as an assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Imran Khan Attacked: Imran Khan to be flown down to Lahore: Report

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Imran Khan was taken to hospital. Piers Morgan

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Imran Khan Injured: Former Pak PM had asserted that the protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced. Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.