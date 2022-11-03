BREAKING: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has received bullet shots near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Geo TV reported. A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan and some of his supporters on Thursday. Imran Khan was shot by unidentified assailants who are now believed to be in police custody. Over nine people have been injured in the mayhem following the attack and one person has reportedly died. The former Sindh governor Faisal Javed has also been wounded in the attack, the Pakistan newspaper the Dawn reported. PTI chairman Imran Khan’s convoy was attacked some minutes ago. Zee News showed photos of the two leaders being taken to the hospital. Khan was leading an Azadi march against the current government. Imran Khan’s long march meanwhile has been drawing massive crowds on the streets.Also Read - Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

IMRAN KHAN ATTACKED, TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: What We Know So Far Also Read - Photo of Imran Khan Attacker Carrying Pistol Emerges

Firing at Imran’s truck in Wazirabad Imran Khan was attending the long march for Aazadi Imran Khan, the former PM has received bullet shots in the leg Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta also injured The attacker was overpowered by the supporters and is currently under arrest Party official Asad Umar said Khan was wounded in the leg and was not seriously hurt. Khan was later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe, the news agency AP reported.

Imran has received a bullet shot in his leg and is injured news reports said. This is a breaking story … Also Read - BREAKING: Imran Khan Issues First Statement After Sustaining Bullet Injury At A Rally in Pakistan

BREAKING: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured

BREAKING: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shots, Injured