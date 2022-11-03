Imran Khan Attacked: Hours after Former Pakistan Imran Khan was injured in a shooting near his container during long march in Wazirabad, photo of the attacker emerged on social media. In the picture, the attacker can be seen carrying a pistol. The attacker has been arrested.Also Read - Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation



Later, Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Footage from earlier when Imran Khan was being shifted to his car after being shot in leg in the incident near Wazirabad! pic.twitter.com/nDokv07aBO — PTI Politics. (@PTIPoliticsss) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan Injured After Assassination Attempt In Pakistan, Rushed to Hospital

“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The shooting underscored the growing political instability in Pakistan, with both the government and Khan refusing to back down from their positions. The country’s powerful military has said that although Khan had a democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one will be allowed to destabilize the country.