New Delhi: Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's personal phone was reportedly hacked by suspected Russian spies working for President Vladimir Putin when she served as the country's foreign minister.

These agents had then gained access to “top-secret details” of negotiations with international allies, Daily Mail reported. Liz Truss’s private messages with her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, were also accessed by the Russian spies. “Up to a year’s worth of messages were downloaded,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The hack was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign when Liz Truss was the foreign minister, who later went on to briefly become UK prime minister. Boris Johnson, the then UK Prime Minister, and Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary at the time, had then “suppressed” the details of the hack.

The messages included “criticisms Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng made of Boris Johnson, leading to the potential risk of blackmail”. The messages are also believed to have “included highly sensitive discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including detailed discussions about arms shipments”, the Mail reported.

The hacked phone of Liz Truss has now been kept at a secure government facility.