London: Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom sending shockwaves through the markets and dividing her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. Addressing the media outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.
"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said.
"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security."
5 Reasons That Forced Liz Truss To Quit As UK PM
- On Monday, Truss apologised for the mistakes she made over the government’s economic policies and said she intends to lead the Conservative Party into the next election.
- Truss, during her tenure as the PM of United Kingdom, faces down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
- A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss’s government announced on September 23 sparked turmoil in financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of UK government borrowing.
- The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pensions at risk.
- Under intense political and economic pressure, Truss last week fired her ally Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, replacing him with Cabinet veteran Hunt.