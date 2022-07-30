New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have reportedly emerged as the top contender for the new UK Prime Minister post to succeed Boris Johnson. Earlier, former chancellor Rishi Sunak was believed to be the frontrunner in the race for becoming the next British Prime Minister but the latest estimate showed Liz Truss as the top contender for the post with 90 per cent chance.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Promises Tougher Stand On China If Elected Britain's PM
Rishi Sunak’s chance of becoming the next PM has shrunk to 10 per cent and Truss rated 89.29 per cent, while other candidates even don’t have a 1 per cent chance according to the latest estimate by betting exchange firm Smarkets, according to the latest estimate by betting exchange firm Smarkets. The final two candidates, fighting for the UK Prime Minister post, have gone head-to-head in a debate in their first official grilling in the presence of conservative party members in Leeds on Thursday.
Liz Truss in her last debate said that she would prefer not to impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies, which turned out to be the reason that her percentage of chances has turned out like this. Both contenders – Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – have to undergo bouts of 12 nationwide events as the first bout took place in Leeds, Northern England as the members elect a new leader. The result will be announced on Sept 5.
Who is Liz Truss, who has ‘90% chance’ to become next UK PM
- If Liz Truss wins, she would become Britain’s third female prime minister. She has forged her image in homage to the first UK PM Margaret Thatcher.
- Truss has posed in a British Army tank in Eastern Europe, evoking an image of Thatcher during the Cold War. In a televised leadership debate this week, Britain’s top diplomat sported a pussy-bow blouse eerily similar to one the late prime minister used to wear.
- 46-year-old Liz Truss, 46 favorite among many Conservatives, who revere Thatcher above all other leaders. Critics say it’s an empty homage and believe Truss lacks the gravitas to lead the country amid economic turbulence and a European war.
- As foreign secretary, Liz Truss has been front and center in Britain’s support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of its neighbor. Liz Truss also has figured prominently in the UK’s feud with the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements.
- Liz Truss’ pugnacious approach — along with her promises to slash taxes and boost defense spending — have made her the favorite of the party’s strongly euroskeptic right wing.
- Opponents criticise Liz Truss as a dogmatist and a wooden public speaker, and note that she has not always been a true-blue Tory.
- Lizz Truss is married to Hugh O’Leary, with whom she has two teenage daughters. Born in Oxford in 1975, Truss is the daughter of a math professor and a nurse who took her on anti-nuclear and anti-Thatcher protests as a child, where she recalled shouting: “Maggie, Maggie, Maggie — out, out out!”
- Truss attended a public high school in Leeds, northern England, and then studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, where she briefly belonged to the centrist Liberal Democrats and called for the abolition of the monarchy.
- Liz Truss worked as an economist for energy giant Shell and telecommunications firm Cable and Wireless, and for a right-of-center think tank while becoming involved in Conservative politics and espousing free-market Thatcherite views. She ran unsuccessfully for Parliament twice before being elected to represent the eastern England seat of Southwest Norfolk in 2010.
- In Britain’s 2016 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, Truss backed the losing “remain” side. But she has served in Johnson’s staunchly pro-Brexit government as trade secretary and then foreign secretary, and has won the support of the Conservative Party’s most fervent Brexiteers.