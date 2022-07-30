New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have reportedly emerged as the top contender for the new UK Prime Minister post to succeed Boris Johnson. Earlier, former chancellor Rishi Sunak was believed to be the frontrunner in the race for becoming the next British Prime Minister but the latest estimate showed Liz Truss as the top contender for the post with 90 per cent chance.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Promises Tougher Stand On China If Elected Britain's PM

Rishi Sunak’s chance of becoming the next PM has shrunk to 10 per cent and Truss rated 89.29 per cent, while other candidates even don’t have a 1 per cent chance according to the latest estimate by betting exchange firm Smarkets, according to the latest estimate by betting exchange firm Smarkets. The final two candidates, fighting for the UK Prime Minister post, have gone head-to-head in a debate in their first official grilling in the presence of conservative party members in Leeds on Thursday.

Liz Truss in her last debate said that she would prefer not to impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies, which turned out to be the reason that her percentage of chances has turned out like this. Both contenders – Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – have to undergo bouts of 12 nationwide events as the first bout took place in Leeds, Northern England as the members elect a new leader. The result will be announced on Sept 5.

Who is Liz Truss, who has ‘90% chance’ to become next UK PM