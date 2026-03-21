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LNG SHORTAGE? Is India heading for big scarcity after Irans airstrike cuts Qatar LNG output by 17%, Delhi imports 47% of gas from Qatar

LNG SHORTAGE? Is India heading for big scarcity after Iran’s airstrike cuts Qatar LNG output by 17%, Delhi imports 47% of gas from Qatar

Iran carried out missile attacks on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday. It is one of the largest natural gas processing units in the world, which is operated by QatarEnergy.

LNG SHORTAGE? Is India heading for big scarcity after Iran’s airstrike cuts Qatar LNG output by 17%, Delhi imports 47% of gas from Qatar

Is India At Risk As It Imports 47% Of Gas From Qatar? Amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Iranian forces carried out missile attacks on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on Friday, which affected the Middle East country’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export capacity by 17 percent. This has raised concerns for import-dependent countries, including India. It was not minor damage but significant damage, as repairs could take up to five years. According to Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Qatar Energy President Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the missile attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City damaged the country’s key LNG production facility, reducing its export capacity by 17 percent.

What Did Qatar Say About Iranian Missile Attacks?

Providing an update, MoS for Energy Affairs and Qatar Energy President Al-Kaabi said, “The missile attacks reduced Qatar’s LNG export capacity by 17 per cent and caused an estimated loss of USD 20 billion in annual revenue. Extensive damage to our production facilities will take up to five years to repair and will compel us to declare long-term force majeure.”

Iran Carried Out Missile Attacks On Qatar

In an official statement, Qatar Energy said that the missile attacks, which that occurred on March 18 and March 19, caused severe damage to crucial production facilities. The expected loss due to the strikes was USD 20 billion in annual revenue.

According to the company, the repair work could take up to five years, forcing it to declare long-term force majeure on some LNG contracts.

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MoS for Energy Affairs and Qatar Energy President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said, “The missile attacks reduced Qatar’s LNG export capacity by 17 per cent and caused an estimated loss of USD 20 billion in annual revenue- Extensive damage to our production facilities will take up to five years to repair and will compel us to declare long-term force majeure.”

India To Face Energy Concerns As Qatar Supplies Nearly Half Of LNG Imports

The disruption has raised concerns for India as it heavy dependent on Qatar for energy

Qatar supplies nearly half of India’s LNG imports, as per PPAC and Ministry of Commerce data

In 2024, India imported around 27.8 MMT of LNG

Qatar supplied 11.30 MMT worth USD 6.40 billion

2025–26 data confirms Qatar remains India’s largest gas supplier

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