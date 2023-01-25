Home

5-Day Lockdown IMPOSED In This City, Residents Asked to Stay Inside Till Sunday. DEETS HERE

Lockdown News: NK News reported that the Pyongyang residents were stocking up on goods fearing stricter measures. However, it is yet to be ascertained if other areas of North Korea had imposed new lockdowns.

Lockdown News: Owing to rising cases of unspecified respiratory illness, authorities in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital have imposed a five-day lockdown across the city. The order asked the residents to not step out of their homes until the end of Sunday.

North Korea had confirmed its first COVID case last year, however, the country declared victory over the virus by August.

Yesterday, the state news agency KCNA said that Kaesong intensified public communication campaigns “so that all the working people observe anti-epidemic regulations voluntarily in their work and life.