Lockdown News: Wuhan—the city where COVID began has been put under partial lockdown after the detection of fresh cases. The lockdown would last until Sunday. Residents of Hanyang (one of 13 urban districts of the prefecture-level city of Wuhan) have been asked to remain indoors from today and not step out unless necessary, a spokeswoman from the area's CDC told Bloomberg News.

Wuhan Lockdown: What is Shut, What Remains Open

All non-essential businesses will remain shut.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain operational.

Public transport halted.

Entertainment venues shut.

As moving restrictions are imposed, barriers have been put in place in Hanyang—the district known for its historical tourist attractions.

COVID Cases in Wuhan

Earlier on Tuesday, Wuhan recorded 18 Covid cases in the community. Meanwhile, daily COVID cases are projected to rise slowly to about 18.7 million by February from the current 16.7 million average daily COVID cases, driven by the northern hemisphere's winter months, the University of Washington said.

Far fewer infections are expected than last winter’s estimated peak daily average of about 80 million cases in January of 2022 which was driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, according to the report.

The increase in cases is not expected to cause a surge in deaths, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said.