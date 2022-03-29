New Delhi: In a bid to break the chain of transmission, Shanghai —China’s largest city on Tuesday tightened the first phase of a two-stage Covid-19 lockdown, banning dog walking and restricting citizens from leaving their homes as daily COVID cases surged on Tuesday. People residing in the Pudong district will be confined to their homes and allowed out only to get a Covid test, a statement issued by the area’s residential compounds said. The tougher lockdown rules came as Shanghai recorded 4,477 new cases today. Despite a nationwide surge, numbers of new COVID-19 deaths have remained low, with two more added on March 20 for a total of 4,638.Also Read - Is India at Verge of Another COVID Wave? Here's What We Know So Far

The new omicron BA.2 subvariant is widely blamed for bringing a new surge in cases to Shanghai, which had suffered relatively little effect from the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Earlier residents were allowed to go to the lobby of their buildings and walk around the open areas of their compounds.

Addressing a presser, Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission prohibited residents from walking in the hallways, garages, or open areas of their residential compounds in a bid to break the chain of transmission.

Panic buying has struck markets and some residents have reported shortages of fresh meat and vegetables, including on online platforms. Authorities are working to ensure food supplies and have converted gymnasiums and exhibition centers to house patients, most of whom show no symptoms.

The shutdown adds to anxiety in financial markets over Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Federal Reserve’s effort to cool surging inflation by raising interest rates and other economic challenges.