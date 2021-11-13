New Delhi: Since a new wave of coronavirus infection began surging across parts of Western Europe, a region with relatively high vaccination rates and good health care systems, several countries have gone back to reimposing lockdowns to contain the spread. As per the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, and an agency official declared last week that the continent was “back at the epicenter of the pandemic.” Much of that is being driven by spiraling outbreaks in Russia and Eastern Europe — where vaccination rates tend to be low — but countries in the west such as Germany and Britain recorded some of the highest new case tolls in the world.Also Read - China Lockdown: Beijing Seals Mall, Housing Compounds as 6 New Cases Reported in Chaoyang, Haidian

In the United Kingdom, which lifted remaining restrictions in July and has witnessed big spikes as well as dips in cases since, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the country can “live with the virus.” The government will only reimpose restrictions if the health service comes under “unsustainable” pressure, he had said. Of the total 27, ten countries in the European Union (EU) face a Covid situation of ‘very high concern’. In its latest risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control, has listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in the highest category of concern. Thus, in order to avoid a repeat of past mistakes, several countries have resorted to lockdown.

Take a look at the list of countries that have imposed lockdown-like restrictions

Austria

Austria is implementing a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week and looks poised to move forward with similar measures nationwide. Starting Monday, unvaccinated people in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg will only be allowed to leave home for specific necessary reasons, such as buying groceries or going to the doctor.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg asserted he and regional leaders will meet again on Sunday and plan to give approval for implementing those measures across the country. At a separate press conference Friday, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the government will introduce a vaccine requirement for people working in the healthcare industry.

Netherlands

A three-week partial lockdown has been announced in the country amid rising corona cases. Under the lockdown which came into effect on Saturday night, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets will have to close at 8 PM. Besides, professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible. Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6 PM.

The country, where nearly 85% of adults are fully vaccinated, largely ended lockdown restrictions at the end of September.

Latvia

Latvia, one of the least vaccinated countries in EU had announced a 4-week COVID-19 lockdown to curb the infections. During the lockdown, people have been asked to stay at home from 8:00 PM till 5:00 AM and only stores selling essential goods will remain open. Provision of most services, except for the most essential ones, will remain suspended.

List of countries that have tightened or are planning to bring back restrictions

Norway

According to the reports of AFP, Norway is mulling to reintroduce nationwide measures to curb rising coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to use health passes.

Germany

Germany’s disease control centre is requesting people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs. The center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that Germany’s infection rate climbed to 263.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 249.1 the previous day. Germany reported 48,640 new cases Friday, a day after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time. Another 191 COVID-19 deaths brought Germany’s total in the pandemic so far to 97,389.

The country will also introduce free corona tests from Saturday. Besides, German lawmakers are mulling legislation that would pave the way for new measures like compulsory face masks and social distancing in public places.

Czech Republic

The Czech government has tightened curbs and has asked children to get tested for COVID-19 as part of efforts to curtail a recent steep rise in cases. All elementary and high schools are required to test the country’s 1.4 million students in two waves on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, Education Minister Robert Plaga said.

The Czech Republic has been among the European Union hardest hit by the pandemic, with a total of 1.87 million cases in the nation of 10.7 million and 31,355 COVID-19 deaths.

Iceland

Earlier this month, Iceland, one of the first nations in the world to lift all corona-induced restrictions for vaccinated tourists, tightened its Covid rules to break the chain of transmission. The country again limited the number of attendees in public gatherings from 500 to 50. Besides, swimming pools and sports halls were allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity.