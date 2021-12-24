New Delhi: Owing to the spike in coronavirus cases, China has imposed strict lockdown in the northern city of Xi’an, triggering panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. Social media posts showed panic buying of groceries and household products, with the government saying new supplies would be brought in. Residents however, said the situation remained relatively calm, with people allowed to travel in and out of the compounds in which they live.Also Read - International Flights: India Issues Fresh Guidelines For Air Passengers; Makes Sample Collection, Thermal Screening Mandatory

Issuing an order, the authorities asked 13 million residents of the city to remain indoors unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases. “One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities”, the order which came into effect at midnight Wednesday added, with no word on when the curbs might be lifted. Also Read - 18 Omicron Patients Out of 34 in Delhi Discharged From Hospital

Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Crosses 300-Mark: PM Modi Reviews Preparedness, States Roll Out Revised Curbs

7 Omicron Cases in China So Far

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known whether the new cases were the newly surging omicron variant or the far more common delta. For the unversed, China, so far, has recorded seven omicron cases — four in the southern manufacturing center of Guangzhou, two in the southern city of Changsha and one in the northern port of Tianjin.

63 Locally Transmitted Cases in 24 hours

Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases over the previous 24 hours, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry. China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

Harshest Lockdown Since COVID Outbreak

China has adopted strict pandemic control measures under its policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing. While the policy has not been entirely successful while leading to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus. The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019.

(With inputs from AP)