New Delhi: In a bid to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections, the South Australian government has announced one of the world’s toughest lockdowns wherein outdoor exercises, dog-walking would be restricted. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Gujarat Won’t Reopen From Nov 23 | Here’s why

Under the six-day total shutdown, the government has made wearing face masks mandatory and has banned weddings and funerals. Schools, universities, cafes, and restaurants have been asked to remain shut. Besides, only one person from a household can step out from home, and that too for essential activity. Also Read - Delhi Records 7546 Cases in 24 Hours, Kejriwal Urges Political Parties to Help People Hit by COVID | Key Points

The lockdown came into effect on Thursday after 22 people tested positive for the virus in the Parafield cluster in Adelaide’s northern suburbs as a result of an outbreak at the Peppers quarantine hotel. If reports are to be believed, more than 20,000 coronavirus tests were carried out over 48 hours in the state. Also Read - 60,000 Daily RT-PCR Tests, 500 Beds With Oxygen, 80% Reserved ICUs: How Delhi Gears to Fight COVID-19

State Premier Steven Marshall asserted, “the state needed ‘circuit breaker’ to contain the wider outbreak. It’s really worrying because people who become infected are not showing the typical symptoms. We want to get out of it as quickly as we can.”

On the other hand, the US state of California yesterday also imposed stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases in the state rise.

The order issued by the California Department of Public Health will prohibit most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 pm to 5 am in counties in the strictest tier of the state’s reopening roadmap — the purple tier. The restriction goes into place on Saturday and lasts through December 21, though it could be extended.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 56 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.34 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 11,525,149 and 250,483, respectively, followed by India with 8,912,907 cases and 130,993 fatalities.