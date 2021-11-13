New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus. Under the lockdown which comes into effect on Saturday night bars, restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8 PM. Besides, professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible. Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6 PM.Also Read - Saudi Arabia Recognises Covishield, Indians Now Can Travel to The Country Without Quarantine

The lockdown is said to be the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent. “Tonight we have a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching decisions,” Rutte said, adding that social distancing is returning. Masks are already widely mandated, including in shops and public transport. Also Read - Get Vaccinated & You Might Just Win LED TVs, Refrigerators & Washing Machines in This Maharashtra City | Details

Earlier on Friday, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said his country will implement a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week and looks poised to move forward with similar measures nationwide. Starting Monday, unvaccinated people in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg will only be allowed to leave home for specific necessary reasons, such as buying groceries or going to the doctor. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Coming or Not? A Series of Wrong Predictions Made by Eminent Govt Experts

Meanwhile, Germany’s disease control center is urging people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits a string of new highs.

Speaking about the deteriorating situation in Europe at a press conference earlier Friday, Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization head of emergencies, said that “quite frankly, some countries are in such a difficult situation now that they’re going to find it hard not to put in place restrictive measures, at least for a short period of time, to reduce the intensity of transmission.”

On Thursday the country’s public health institute recorded 16,364 new positive tests in 24 hours — the highest number of any time during the pandemic that has killed more than 18,600 people in the Netherlands.

The country, where nearly 85% of adults are fully vaccinated, largely ended lockdown restrictions at the end of September.

(With AP Inputs)