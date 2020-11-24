New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that the ongoing stay-at-home lockdown in Britain will continue till December 2. Also Read - Explained | Can India Afford Another Lockdown?

He also revealed the 'Covid Winter Plan', under which the revised three-tiered system "is designed to carry us safely to spring".

Under Tier One, the lowest of the new three-tier system, people in the areas will be urged to work from home wherever possible.

In Tier Two areas, pubs and bars must close unless they are serving substantial meals along with alcoholic drinks.

In Tier Three areas all pubs, bars and restaurants must close except for delivery, takeaway, and drive-through. Hotels and indoor entertainment venues must also close in these areas.

The British Prime Minister made the announcement while virtually addressing the House of Commons from his official residence on London’s Downing Street. The PM said that he will announce which areas will fall into which tier later this week, probably on Thursday.

He is currently in isolation as he came in contact with a Member of Parliament who tested positive for the deadly virus.