Lok Sabha Elections: Indian-Americans Hold ‘Havan’ At San Francisco Temple To Pray For PM Modi’s Victory

Hundreds of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley took part in the 'havan' at a Hindu temple in San Francisco and prayed for Modi's comprehensive victory in the upcoming polls. The ritual was organised by Overseas Friends Of BJP (OFBJP),USA (San Francisco Bay Area Chapter).

Hundreds of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley took part in the ritual and prayed for Modi’s comprehensive victory in the upcoming polls, the OFBJP, USA (San Francisco Bay Area Chapter), said in press release.

“It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs,” the release said, adding that a large number of people attended the ‘havan’.

OFBJP said the community came together to pray for a decisive victory for the ruling BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections, echoing the popular sentiment of “Abki Baar, 400 Paar“.

“This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India,” it said.

Prime Minister Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and 370-plus for the BJP alone.

OFBJP UK organizes car rally in London

Earlier this week, the UK chapter of the OFBJP organized a car rally in London to showcased the British-Indian community’s support for PM Modi and the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Overseas Friends of BJP UK organized a spirited Car Rally in London, dedicated to showcasing their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the upcoming elections in India. The rally commenced from Kutch Leva Patidar Samaj Complex in… pic.twitter.com/KAhelofEiq — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Lok Sabha polls announced

The Election Commission of India last week announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday.

The counting will be held on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

